Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 42.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Dimecoin has a market cap of $576,135.00 and $462.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 32.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012445 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003277 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005412 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000294 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

