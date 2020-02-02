Dimension Chain (EON) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $73.70 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00020517 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

EON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain.

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

