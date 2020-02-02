Dinero Market Cap Reaches $1,779.00 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Dinero has traded up 44.5% against the dollar. One Dinero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Dinero has a market capitalization of $1,779.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero Profile

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

