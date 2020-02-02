Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Position Increased by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,734 shares during the period. Discovery Communications makes up 6.5% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Discovery Communications worth $145,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,881,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after buying an additional 846,600 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 203,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,849,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,937. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital raised shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

