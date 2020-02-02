DNotes Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. DNotes has a market capitalization of $727,139.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DNotes has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Trade By Trade.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DNotes

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

DNotes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade By Trade and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

