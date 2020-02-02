Dogecoin Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $306.36 million and $91.65 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, Bittylicious, Tidex and Cryptomate.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00757223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007074 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033539 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,157,498,127 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, BitFlip, YoBit, HitBTC, Crex24, Coinsquare, Fatbtc, FreiExchange, C-Patex, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Koineks, Robinhood, BiteBTC, Cryptomate, Upbit, Kraken, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Ovis, Tidex, Bittylicious, Exrates, Poloniex, Indodax, Gate.io, BCEX, Cryptopia, Bitsane, OpenLedger DEX, CoinFalcon, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC Trade UA, Coinbe, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, cfinex, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, Novaexchange, Livecoin, Bits Blockchain, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, BtcTrade.im, CoinEx, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

