Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,261,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $153.41 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average of $153.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.