Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for 3.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Dollar Tree worth $46,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,882,000 after acquiring an additional 222,464 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

