Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $85.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $69.04 and a 52 week high of $86.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

