Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Boosted by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises 2.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Domino’s Pizza worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $281.75 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.40 and its 200-day moving average is $265.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $285.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

