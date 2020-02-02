DopeCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,369.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $253,901.00 and approximately $4,369.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00756706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006996 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033474 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000531 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

