Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of Douglas Emmett worth $63,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 201,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,215,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,376,000 after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 219,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.