DreamTeam Token (DREAM) Achieves Market Cap of $4.46 Million

DreamTeam Token (CURRENCY:DREAM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, DreamTeam Token has traded up 112.9% against the U.S. dollar. DreamTeam Token has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of DreamTeam Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DreamTeam Token token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001302 BTC on exchanges including Kuna and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.70 or 0.05915698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

DreamTeam Token Profile

DreamTeam Token (DREAM) is a token. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. DreamTeam Token’s total supply is 55,191,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,286,592 tokens. DreamTeam Token’s official Twitter account is @DREAM_Ecosystem. The Reddit community for DreamTeam Token is /r/dreamteamgg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DreamTeam Token is token.dreamteam.gg.

DreamTeam Token Token Trading

DreamTeam Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DreamTeam Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DreamTeam Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DreamTeam Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

