Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) to post sales of $443.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.40 million. Dropbox posted sales of $375.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on DBX shares. Nomura raised their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Instinet raised Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.92 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of DBX opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.92 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $56,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 27,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $578,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,833 shares of company stock worth $829,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 74.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

