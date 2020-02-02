Dropil Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Dropil token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. During the last week, Dropil has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $11,204.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00026515 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006676 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003993 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001052 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000529 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dropil

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,762,206,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com.

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

