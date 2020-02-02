Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 12,567 Shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,229 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.19% of Bancorp worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 103,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

TBBK stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $673.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bancorp Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $27,802.05. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 54,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $586,780.78. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,460 shares of company stock valued at $85,280 and sold 81,879 shares valued at $1,605,427. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.