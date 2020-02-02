Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 13,467 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

NYSE FII opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.17. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

FII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In other Federated Investors news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $396,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.