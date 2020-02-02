Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 16,190 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 68.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In related news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $12,398,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,739,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,740,674. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

