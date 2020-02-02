Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 484 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $374.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.26. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.