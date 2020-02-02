Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 4,895 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in IHS Markit by 51.7% in the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,228,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,625,000 after buying an additional 143,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,194,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $6,547,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,666,981 shares of company stock valued at $128,784,695. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INFO stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.