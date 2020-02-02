Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 76,360 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 32,667.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,888,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4,581.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,172 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 989,998 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,062,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5,492.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 626,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 615,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PACB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

PACB opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $7.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

