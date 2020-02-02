Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 96,312 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 222.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,312 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

In other news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

