Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 35,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after purchasing an additional 944,224 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.