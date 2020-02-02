Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Humana by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Humana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 612,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana stock opened at $336.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.48. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.31.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.