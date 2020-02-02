Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,102 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $19,930,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,665.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after buying an additional 140,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $147.51 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.17 and a 1-year high of $156.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

