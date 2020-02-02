Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,846 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $240.75 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $247.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.21 and its 200 day moving average is $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.33, for a total value of $545,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,251.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $359,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,352,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,135 shares of company stock worth $10,763,620 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

