Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 32,546 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 181.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

