Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 66,340 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 207.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,249 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,340 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB opened at $11.67 on Friday. F.N.B. Corp has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

