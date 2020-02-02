Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,360,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9,936.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.29. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $122.29. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,810 shares of company stock worth $12,722,810. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

