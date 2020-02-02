Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,761 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,438,000 after buying an additional 456,926 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,283,000 after purchasing an additional 665,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,180,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 110,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 73.7% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 821,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,192,000 after purchasing an additional 348,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

LPT stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

