Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Shares of PH opened at $195.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $152.18 and a 52-week high of $212.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $359,764.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,571 shares of company stock worth $1,713,440. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

