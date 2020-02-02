Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.99 and a beta of 1.14. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,005,749.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,848,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,982,680.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,725,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

