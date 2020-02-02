Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 171.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 949.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after purchasing an additional 83,696 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 308,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,990,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $323.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.82 and a 1 year high of $324.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

