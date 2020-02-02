Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.27 Million Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.91. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $54.37.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,004.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,457. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

