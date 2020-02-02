Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KEYS opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

