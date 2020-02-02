Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,709 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 161.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

