Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after purchasing an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 677,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,225,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 592,976 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iqvia stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.59. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $126.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $994,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $4,860,278. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.10.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

