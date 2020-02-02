Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

WRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

WRI stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.62. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.