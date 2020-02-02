Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.46 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,090 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,813,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

