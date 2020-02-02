Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.56 Million Stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 286.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,992 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.18% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,420,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $1,874,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $813.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.82. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 228.89%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

