Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after buying an additional 66,942 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 841,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $171.39 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $138.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

