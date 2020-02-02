Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 897.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,918 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,500,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Argus lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.95.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -122.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.68. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

