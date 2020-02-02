Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Cummins by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.65.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

