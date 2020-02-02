Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $907,020.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,920.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

