Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cable One by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cable One by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Cable One by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,704.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,583.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,386.51. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.43. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $850.99 and a 12 month high of $1,764.21.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 31.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,465.20.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total transaction of $344,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,335. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.