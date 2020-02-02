Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.13% of CTS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CTS by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in CTS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTS by 8.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. CTS Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Stephens started coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 target price on CTS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

