Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 26,214 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 693.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Worthington Industries worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $204,107.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WOR opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

