Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,572 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01. Ingevity Corp has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $120.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

