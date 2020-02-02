Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter worth about $360,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMTL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $705.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

