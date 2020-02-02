Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 18,175 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dell by 112,348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,208 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 57.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,175 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Dell in the third quarter worth $52,623,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell during the third quarter worth $9,150,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell during the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura cut their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.54.

NYSE DELL opened at $48.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 614,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,787,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,467 shares in the company, valued at $35,885,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $121,850.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,296,789 shares of company stock valued at $67,969,002 over the last three months. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

